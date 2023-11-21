HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IndiGo apologies to passengers who missed connecting flight from Bengaluru to Chennai

November 21, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

IndiGo airlines has apologised to eight transit passengers who were travelling in Flight 6E 478 operating from Amritsar to Chennai via Bengaluru on November 19.

Following reports that few passengers were forced off the plane due to low numbers and that the airline refused to fly, IndiGo on Tuesday said that due to the delay of the incoming aircraft from Amritsar, these passengers were unable to board the onward flight to Chennai at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

It added that the airline staff made every possible effort to help passengers make the connection, however due to lack of time, they were unable to board the aircraft.

“IndiGo staff offered the passengers overnight accommodation and booking on the next available flight but certain passengers chose to stay at the airport lounge. We deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.