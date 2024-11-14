IndiGo announces daily direct flights between Bengaluru-Langkawi starting Dec. 16

IndiGo has announced that it will operate daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Langkawi, an archipelago in Malaysia, starting December 16, 2024.

Langkawi will be the airline’s 36th international destination and 124th overall destination to join its network.

The airline said the new exclusive route will expand IndiGo’s global network and cater to the growing number of tourists from India to Malaysia.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to further expand our network into Malaysia. And, Langkawi will be our second destination in Malaysia, after Kuala Lumpur. With the inclusion of these flights, Indigo will operate 14 weekly flights to Malaysia from two cities in India.”

Langkawi is one of the most popular destinations in Malaysia with its pristine beaches and lush rainforests, and the country’s recent visa waiver for Indian citizens is bound to create greater demand. IndiGo remains committed to delivering an affordable, timely, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our expansive network, he said.

The airline also announced that it will start daily direct operations between Bengaluru and Puducherry from December 20.

