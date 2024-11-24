IndiGo airline passenger faces difficulty as her wheelchair left behind  

A 35-year-old specially-abled wheelchair-bound passenger, who took a connecting flight from Bengaluru to Delhi via Ahmedabad in the early hours of Sunday, had faced inconvenience upon her arrival at Delhi airport as her wheelchair was left behind at Ahmedabad.

Kadam Khatun, the passenger who works in a city-based NGO, took the IndiGo flight, which departed Bengaluru at 1.08 a.m. and arrived in Ahmedabad at 3.12 a.m. From Ahmedabad, she boarded her connecting flight and departed for Delhi. Upon arrival at in the Delhi airport at 6.05 a.m., it came to her notice that her wheelchair was left behind.

Khatun said she faced some difficulty due to the non-availability of the wheel chair and informed the airline staff.

The airline provided a spare wheelchair and made arrangements for the breakfast, with accommodation near the Delhi airport’s Terminal-3 as per her request. She got her wheelchair back at around 2.30 pm.

In a statement, the airline said, “Regarding the incident pertaining to IndiGo flight 6E 6779/6E 2491 from Bengaluru to Delhi via Ahmedabad, a passenger’s wheelchair was left behind at the transit station, Ahmedabad. The wheelchair was promptly connected on the next flight to Delhi, while our team at Delhi airport provided all the support and assistance with a spare wheelchair, prioritising the passenger’s comfort and well being. IndiGo is committed to offering a courteous and hassle-free service to its customers at all times.