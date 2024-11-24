 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

IndiGo airline passenger faces difficulty as her wheelchair left behind  

Published - November 24, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old specially-abled wheelchair-bound passenger, who took a connecting flight from Bengaluru to Delhi via Ahmedabad in the early hours of Sunday, had faced inconvenience upon her arrival at Delhi airport as her wheelchair was left behind at Ahmedabad.

Kadam Khatun, the passenger who works in a city-based NGO, took the IndiGo flight, which departed Bengaluru at 1.08 a.m. and arrived in Ahmedabad at 3.12 a.m. From Ahmedabad, she boarded her connecting flight and departed for Delhi. Upon arrival at in the Delhi airport at 6.05 a.m., it came to her notice that her wheelchair was left behind.

Khatun said she faced some difficulty due to the non-availability of the wheel chair and informed the airline staff.

The airline provided a spare wheelchair and made arrangements for the breakfast, with accommodation near the Delhi airport’s Terminal-3 as per her request. She got her wheelchair back at around 2.30 pm.

In a statement, the airline said, “Regarding the incident pertaining to IndiGo flight 6E 6779/6E 2491 from Bengaluru to Delhi via Ahmedabad, a passenger’s wheelchair was left behind at the transit station, Ahmedabad. The wheelchair was promptly connected on the next flight to Delhi, while our team at Delhi airport provided all the support and assistance with a spare wheelchair, prioritising the passenger’s comfort and well being. IndiGo is committed to offering a courteous and hassle-free service to its customers at all times.

Published - November 24, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.