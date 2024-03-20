Indigenously developed 1500 HP prototype engine for future main battle tanks test fired 

March 20, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The indigenous 1500 HP prototype engine developed by public sector BEML was test fired successfully at its Mysuru plant on Wednesday.

Giridhar Aramane, Defence Secretary, inaugurated the test firing on BEML’s engine division premises and said the 1500 HP engine development project represents a significant stride towards realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said this achievement heralds a transformative movement and serves as a technology demonstration for the Indian military and positions India to enhance its military capacity on the global stage, showcasing its prowess and contributing to the realisation of a self-reliant India’s potential.

The engine is equipped with advanced technologies including electronic control with CRDi fuel injection system, self-air filter cleaning electronic warning control and is reckoned to stand on part with the most advanced engines globally.

The 1500 HP engine is said to represent a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems, boasting features like high power-to weight ratio, operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes of 5,000 meters and above, sub-zero temperatures of minus 40 degree C and desert environment upto 55 degree C.

The project was structured into five major milestones ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards, said Mr. Aramane. The first firing of the 1500 HP prototype signifies the completion of the first generation engine focusing on technology stabilisation.

Mr. Aramane, who spoke to media on the sidelines of the event, said that the contract was signed in December 2017 and it took about six years from conception to completion. COVID-19 slowed the process which otherwise could have been completed about 18 months earlier, he added.

The production of the first generation of engines has started and 20 such engines will be manufactured during the next one year to undergo further trials, he said.

The engine will be tested for their performance, durability and reliability and if successful, the Indian Army will fit it in their armoured vehicles. Mr. Aramane said drawing and design is indigenous and the engine is ‘’90% Indian’’.

Moving forward it has to be fitted into different platforms and Generation Two will see BEML producing engines for various trials at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) and their integration into actual vehicles for user testing and the project is slated for completion by mid-2025, said Mr. Aramane.

Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, said the accomplishment solidifies BEML’s position as a key contributor to defence production in the country. Senior officials from the Indian armed forces, DRDO, industry partners were among those present.

