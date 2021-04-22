‘Indigenous solutions needed to today’s technical challenges’

HUBBALLI

22 April 2021 19:43 IST

Chairman of National Board of Accreditation (NBA) K.K. Agarwal has emphasised the need for finding indigenous solutions to today’s technical challenges.

He was inaugurating phase III one-week AICTE-ISTE sponsored refresher programme on “Accreditation: An Accelerator for Quality Improvement in Engineering Education” organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at SDM College of Engineering and Technology in Dharwad on Thursday.

Mr. Agarwal said that the quality of technical education, being the flag-bearer of a nation’s progress, should not be compromised.

Advertising

Advertising

Elaborating on the role of technical education in a country’s progress and its significance, Mr. Agarwal said that all possible efforts should be made by technical institutions to provide an enriching learning experience to students. Crisis-ready approach is the need of the hour, he said.

Briefing about the changes in the field of technical education and also in the field of technology, he said that the start-up culture and innovations have begun contributing to the nation’s progress.

Chairman of ISTE (Indian Society for Technical Education) D.S. Suresh threw light on the recent developments in the virtual mode of education. He also briefed about the efforts by teachers to adapt to the new mode of teaching and how ISTE is promoting the virtual mode of education.

Principal of SDMCET K. Gopinath elaborated on how the institution has adapted to the changed scenario and its challenges. Programme Coordinator S.S. Kerur gave a brief about the programme and the various sessions.

Presiding over the programme, secretary of SDM Education Society Jeevandhar Kumar said that in the wake of various challenges thrown up by COVID-19, the onus is on the teaching fraternity to come up with effective and innovative modes of imparting education.

Around 200 participants are attending the online programme.