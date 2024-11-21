 />
‘India’s steel industry setting new benchmark in green production’

Published - November 21, 2024 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

India’s steel Industry is setting new benchmarks in green production, aligning with global sustainability goals as the world is moving towards decarbonisation, said Sajjan Jindal, president of Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) and chairman of JSW group.

He was speaking at the 78th Annual Technical Meet (ATM) of the IIM, a three-day conclave which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the city on Wednesday.

Organised by JSW Steel in collaboration with the Ministry of Steel and IIM chapters across the country, the three-day conclave (November 20-22) gathers 1,700 delegates, including global experts in materials science and metallurgy.

The theme, “Transformational Technologies in Materials and Manufacturing,” underscores the critical need to envision and implement pioneering solutions to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world, Mr. Jindal added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after inaugurating the event said Bengaluru stands as a symbol of technological and industrial progress. It is only fitting that we host this prestigious event, bringing together over 1,700 experts dedicated to shaping the future of metals and materials. 

The conclave features a technical exhibition with 65 companies showcasing cutting-edge innovations.

