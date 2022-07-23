India’s only BIS-certified flag-making unit trumped by polyester flags

Khadi Sanghas have planned a symbolic protest on July 27 against amendments to the Flag Code

Khadi Sanghas have planned a symbolic protest on July 27 against amendments to the Flag Code

While the nation is busy making preparations for the platinum jubilee celebrations of Independence, the mood at the country’s sole Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-recognised national flag manufacturing unit of Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangha, Bengeri, at Hubballi in northern Karnataka, is not upbeat. This is the unit which supplies the Tricolour to be hoisted atop the Red Fort.

Every year, by the end of July, the Samyukta Sangha would have despatched national flags worth ₹2.5 crore. But thanks to the Centre’s amendment to the National Flag Code allowing flags made of polyester cloth, the Sangha has not even received half the usual orders. So far, it has orders for flags worth just around ₹ 1.2 crore, but the Sangha has raw material stock to supply flags worth ₹5 core. The Samyukta Sangha had set its target high this year in anticipation of a vibrant ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration and procured more raw material.

The amendment to the Flag Code allowing polyester flags came as a shocker not only to the Samyukta Sangha but also to all those involved in the Khadi and Village Industries.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Quite ironically, there is no demand for khadi flags manufactured here even when the government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. One reason for this is the size specified under the campaign (20X30 inches and 16x27 inches) is not permitted under the BIS’ standards for the national flag. The unit in Hubballi, recognised by BIS in 2004, meticulously follows the Flag Code and manufactures only nine specified sizes of the flag. BIS officials make tri-monthly visits to ensure that standards and quality are maintained. The second and probably more important reason is that a polyester flag is very cheap when compared to the khadi flag.

Samyukta Sangha’s Shivanand Mathapathi told The Hindu that the sanctity of the Tricolour has been “trivialised” by allowing polyester cloth. “We leave our slippers [outside] and enter the khadi units, particularly the flag unit. And no Khadi Sangha likes to demean the Tricolour by making it with polyester cloth,” he said. As he spoke to this correspondent, he received calls asking for a supply of small flags in accordance with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and also for polyester flags, to which he answered in the negative.

Letters of protest

In fact, when the news of the amendment to the Flag Code came, the Khadi Sanghas held a meeting and wrote to the Prime Minister and Home Minister seeking withdrawal of the amendment. A copy was also submitted to the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and local MP Pralhad Joshi. But there has been no response so far.

They have now planned a symbolic protest on July 27. Around 500 persons, mainly women involved in the manufacture of khadi flags, will participate in the protest against the amendment at the Samykta Sangha in Hubballi. The plan is to intensify the agitation if the apathy continues.

In all, around 1,200 persons, mainly women, are involved in the national flag manufacturing work in over 15 units of the Sangha spread across the districts of Dharwad and Bagalkot. While Bengeri in Hubballi houses the flag manufacturing unit, where the work of stitching, printing and dyeing takes place, the khadi cloth is spun and woven in khadi units. including at Tulasigeri, spread over the district of Bagalkot. The Khadi Sangha in Garag of Dharwad district is a separate unit where the khadi cloth for the flag is woven, but it has currently stopped production.

Tricolour can now be flown day and night

In another instance, as part of the same campaign, the government has changed the country’s flag code by allowing the tricolour to fly both day and night.

In a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the display, hoisting and use of the Tricolour is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 has been further amended through an order on July, 20, 2022 and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as: (xi) “where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night”.

With inputs from PTI