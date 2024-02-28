India’s many achievements in the last 10 years under PM Modi have changed world perception, says Jaishankar

February 28, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Belagavi

India has grown into the fifth largest economy in the last decade. Just 10 years ago, it was ranked 11th economically. This has given a message to the world. All this has been possible due to the various decisions and Atma Nirbhar projects taken up by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar said in Chikkodi on Wednesday.

He was speaking after formally inaugurating the new building of KLE Society’s English Medium School (CBSE).

India is doing very well in many sectors. The strides made by India in the digital sector is helping it shine in sectors such as industrial, health and education. India has surprised many countries of the world by becoming a cashless country with digitization, he said.

Mr. Modi has made India shine in the last decade by bringing in amazing projects for the country. Projects such as PM Anna Yojana, Ujwala Yojana and Awas Yojana have been implemented keeping in mind the masses at the centre. All these have taken India towards development, he said.

The general perception a few years ago was that India may not be able to handle COVID-19 as it did not have enough well-equipped hospitals and other modern facilities. However, India changed everyone’s assumptions in just one year. India is proud to have supplied COVID-19 vaccine to more than a hundred countries. All this was possible because of Mr. Modi’s vision and leadership qualities. The foreigner‘s perception of India has completely changed in the last few years, he said.

Once upon a time, there were only 17 passport centres in the country, but today there are 527 such centres. The Prime Minister‘s dream is to create new inventions, start-ups, employment-educational new skills and make India the third most powerful country in the world, Dr. Jaishankar said.

Dr. Jaishankar who had served as a probationary officer in Chikkodi for some time said that he was surprised to see Chikkodi develop over the decades. “During my service here, there was nothing. But now it has developed. Even KLE Society has grown considerably. The team led by KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore has made significant achievements in the fields of education, health and research,” he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi recalled that he was a past student of KLE Society.

“I graduated from KLE Society college. KLE Society has led an educational revolution in North Karnataka and touched the lives of countless students. It runs good schools in rural areas. Founded in 1916, it has grown from a small school to 310 schools, colleges and universities. About 1,40,000 students study in KLE Society‘s institutions. It was nurtured by some philanthropists. Its footprint is expanding globally. It runs hospitals and colleges in Allopathy, Ayurveda and Homoeopathy. It has a health network of 4,500 beds in these streams. A 300-bed KLE Cancer Hospital is getting ready in Belagavi. KLE Society is also preparing youth to participate in Olympic games,” Mr. Joshi said.

Member of Legislative Council Prakash Hukkeri, KLE Society Director V.S. Sadhunavar, the former president of Chikkodi Municipality Praveena Kamble, KLE Society Secretary B.G. Desai were present on stage.

Dr. Prabhakar Kore presented Dr. Jaishankar with a silver idol of Basavanna.

Principal Chetana Alawade, teachers Jinal Shaha, Ganga Arabhavi and others were present.