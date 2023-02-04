‘India’s G-20 presidency important to the world’

February 04, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said here on Saturday that India was emerging as the voice of the voiceless in the international sphere and the world was looking towards India for guidance.

He was delivering the golden jubilee endowment lecture organised by the JSS Mutt to mark the 50 th year of JSS Mahavidyapeetha on the topic “Leadership of G-20: Opportunities for Bharat.”

With reference to India assuming G-20 presidency, Mr. Ravi said India’s leadership was equally important to the world as it is prestigious for the country. The concept of Whole World is a Family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) is embedded in the DNA of Indians and the philosophy is guiding India’s role in the world, said Mr. Ravi.

The Tamil Nadu Governor said India was being listened to in the present times with due respect and the world was turning its attention towards India for leadership. This at a time when the world was in turmoil due to crisis causes by climate change, global warming, the pandemic and economic meltdown.

Mr.Ravi attributed this development to able leadership within the country and the G-20 presidency was an opportunity for India to cement its ties with the rest of the world and showcase its culture,

India, Mr. Ravi said, believed in humanity and not in violence and hence opposed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. India has friendly ties with all countries and the stance India took during the war is ultimately benefiting the nation, he added.

Similarly, during the pandemic India not only developed a vaccine to combat COVID-19, but it was exported to nearly 120 countries and reflected the country’s humanitarian nature and gesture. This, at a time when some countries and pharma companies were hoarding vaccines more than the requirement, he added.

He lauded the services of JSS Mutt and described Rajendra Swami, the previous pontiff, as a visionary. Mr. Ravi said the country was in dire situation at the time of independence and yet Sri Rajendra Swamiji was far sighted to establish an educational institution which has spanned to have 350 institutions under its umbrella and was rendering yeoman service to society.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that Sri Rajendra Swamiji laid the foundation for JSS Mahavidyapeetha to help the needy and serve the society. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Administrative Secretary and CEO C.G. Betsurmath and others were present.