India’s first PCB and Supply Chain Cluster to come up in Mysuru, Priyank Kharge

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Bio-Technology (IT/BT) Priyank Kharge on Thursday said India’s first Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Supply Chain Cluster will be coming up in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge’s announcement was read out in his absentia at the 4th edition of Mysuru Big Tech Show held at Infosys campus in Mysuru on Thursday.

An official statement released on the occasion quoted Mr. Kharge as saying that Karnataka’s new ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) policy was under industry consultation for updation in the coming months along with the GCC (Global Capability Centre) policy, which is expected to be out by the end of September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge also used the occasion to list out State government’s support to startups. The State government’s Procurement Policy will ensure its support for startups with unique intellectual property registered with the Startup cell.

“If these startups are invested in and engaged with the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative, the Karnataka Government can be their first customer,” he said.

Mr. Kharge said he was also happy to share that 15 tech companies had opened and expanded their operations in Mysuru cluster over the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

With addition of 235 acres under the modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0), Mr. Kharge said the State had “received strong investment pipeline which will drive over ₹5,000 crore and over 3,000 new jobs in the coming months”.

Cyber security hub

Secretary to the Department of Electronics and IT/BT Ekroop Caur said the newly launched Cyber Security Policy and the Centre of Excellence in Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will have a spoke model to promote cyber security hub in Mysuru.

Mysuru cluster was becoming an extension to Bengaluru tech hub and it holds immense potential for achieving equitable and sustainable growth, Dr. Caur added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, CEO of Rangsons Aerospace Pavan Ranga, who spoke on the occasion, said the government’s move to identify 235 acres of land at Kochanahalli Industrial Area in Mysuru district for setting up an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at a total project cost of ₹ 245.67 crore could be a “game changer” for Mysuru’s cluster growth story.

Founder of Excel Soft Technologies, Mysuru, Sudhanva Dhananjaya said global companies were showing interest in the Mysuru cluster and added that it was important for the tech community from the cluster to come together as one unit and drive investments and innovation.

The 4th edition of Mysuru Big Tech Show 2024 held ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 scheduled for November 19 to 21 in Bengaluru attracted over 450 delegates, 45 global speakers, 60 students, 6 country partners, 15 colleges, 25 startup display booths and incubators among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.