India’s first analog space mission to simulate extra-terrestrial conditions on Mars and Moon kicks off 

India’s first Mars and Moon analog mission at Leh in Ladakh to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat has been inaugurated.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), AAKA Space Studio Pvt. Ltd, the University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council have collaborated in this endeavour.

Collaborative effort

ISRO on Friday posted on X (formerly Twitter), “India’s first analog space mission kicks off in Leh! A collaborative effort by Human Spaceflight Centre, ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, this mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth.”

Aastha Kacha, founder of AAKA Space Studio Pvt. Ltd said this mission is designed to simulate extraterrestrial conditions on Mars and the Moon, enabling India to enhance its human spaceflight capabilities.

“The mission site, located in Ladakh, was chosen for its unique environment that closely resembles Martian and lunar surfaces, offering a natural laboratory for testing habitat sustainability, life support systems, and the human experience of isolation. For the next 21 days, an analog astronaut from AAKA Space Studio will reside within the habitat, conducting essential research to support India’s human spaceflight aspirations,” Ms. Kacha said.

AAKA Space Studio further said that the mission centres on testing a human-centred habitat prototype developed by it.

Designed to support both physical needs and psychological well-being, the habitat integrates a range of innovative technologies like airlock and Extra-Vehicular Activities (EVA zone), Circadian lighting system, hydroponics, environment monitoring system and stand-alone power system.

According to AAKA Space Studio, the Airlock and EVA Zone is a dedicated space for preparing for EVA while maintaining habitat integrity; the Circadian lighting system simulates natural daylight cycles to support astronauts’ sleep-wake patterns, the hydroponics and food preparation area supports sustainability and fresh food production, the stand-alone power system utilises renewable energy to ensure uninterrupted power and the environmental monitoring system tracks habitat conditions to support optimal functioning.

Why Ladakh was chosen

AAKA Space Studio said that Ladakh was chosen for its unique environmental characteristics, which closely mirror those of Mars and the Moon.

“The Diurnal shifts from 15°C to -10°C, which simulate the thermal challenges of extraterrestrial environments, enabling testing of the habitat’s thermal insulation. Situated over 3,500 meters above sea level, Ladakh’s oxygen levels are only 40% of sea level, allowing researchers to test life support systems for low-pressure conditions similar to Mars,” AAKA Space Studio said.

It further said that the region’s sandy, rocky soil resembles Martian and lunar regolith, ideal for research on rover mobility and in-situ resource utilisation.