India's fastest and indigenously designed IP/MPLS router launched

March 09, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

India's fastest and indigenously designed IP/MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) router was launched on Saturday in Bengaluru by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology.

MPLS is a routing technique in telecommunications networks that directs data from one node to the next, based on labels rather than network addresses.

The unveiling of this cutting-edge router marks a momentous occasion for the nation, showcasing India's prowess in technological innovation and self-reliance, said Mr. Vaishnaw, expressing immense pride in the development and launch of this secure core router, with a capacity of 2.4 Terabits per second (TBPS).

Mr. Vaishnaw said, "It is a matter of pride for us that indigenously developed and made in India router, a secure router, a core routers of capacity 2.4 TBPS has been developed and launched today. This is a core router, which is secure and which can actually provide very important functions in our entire Prime Minister's vision of Digital India."

