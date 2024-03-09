ADVERTISEMENT

India's fastest and indigenously designed IP/MPLS router launched

March 09, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

India's fastest and indigenously designed IP/MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) router was launched on Saturday in Bengaluru by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology.

MPLS is a routing technique in telecommunications networks that directs data from one node to the next, based on labels rather than network addresses.

The unveiling of this cutting-edge router marks a momentous occasion for the nation, showcasing India's prowess in technological innovation and self-reliance, said Mr. Vaishnaw, expressing immense pride in the development and launch of this secure core router, with a capacity of 2.4 Terabits per second (TBPS).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vaishnaw said, "It is a matter of pride for us that indigenously developed and made in India router, a secure router, a core routers of capacity 2.4 TBPS has been developed and launched today. This is a core router, which is secure and which can actually provide very important functions in our entire Prime Minister's vision of Digital India."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US