‘India’s electronics industry poised to grow to $300 billion by 2025’

MYSURU

25 October 2021 22:04 IST

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said the country’s electronics production industry is poised to grow from the present $72 billion to $300 billion by 2025.

Delivering a virtual address at ‘The Big Tech Show’ organised here on Monday ahead of the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, he said electronics, which was the second largest globally traded commodity at 1.5 trillion annually, had tremendous opportunity in India.

Already, the country’s electronics industry had grown three times between 2014 and 2020. “Our ambition is to grow from $72 billion dollars of electronic production this year to about $300 billion by 2025,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

In the post-COVID-19 world, the opportunities for technology and electronics were significantly more than pre-COVID-19. “There is a move globally to seek out, develop, build and rely on trusted global value chains for technology services and electronic products,” he said.

Also, in terms of expanding India’s strategic abilities, Mr. Chandrasekhar said the country was now a leader in the technology of Internet and its platforms. “We have our eyes firmly set on areas like cyber security, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain and other emerging technologies of the future,” he said.

The Minister said India was always looking at the new emerging trends and opportunities and the country was poised to be a digital economy that could be a trillion dollar or more in the coming years.

The Minister also expressed confidence that Karnataka would achieve its target of becoming a $300 billion digital economy in the next five years. Though there are some challenges in the path of growth of digital economy, they were surmountable, he said.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that the phenomenon of digital growth did not exclude any Kannadiga or any Indian. “The opportunities should not be restricted to Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Gurugram. They should be available to engineers, entrepreneurs and everybody in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, who appreciated the idea behind ‘“Beyond Bengaluru’ to enable the growth of IT and ITES industry in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the State, said it would be prudent for companies in Tier 1 cities to move some of their operations to a tier 2 city “either through a combination of real movement of facilities and people or a combination of virtual tech hub concept”.

A host of IT industry personalities like B.V. Naidu, chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission; Sanjeev Gupta, managing director and CEO of Lahari, and Sanjay Srinivas Murthy, COO of Nous Infosystems, besides Minister for IT and BT Ashwath Narayan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT and BT E.V. Ramana Reddy and others were present on the occasion.