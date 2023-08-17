India’s digital economy will contribute 20% to GDP in 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

August 17, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

India’s digital economy has been seeing accelerated growth and is expected to account for 20% of the country’s GDP by 2026, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, on Thursday.

“Our digital economy was 4.5% of the GDP in 2014 and it is 11% today. And we expect the digital economy to contribute over 20% of our GDP by 2026,” the Minister said while delivering the inaugural address at G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Summit in Bengaluru on Thursday.

India’s tech adoption was mostly driven by its growing need for real solutions that could address various issues in order to transform people’s lives, to transform governance, and to transform democracy.

“We want to see every citizen and every consumer have access to digital products and services, be it Instagram reels or digital public infrastructure that connect them to the government and governance. Or accessing other facets of digitalistion such as cloud and all of its upstream and downstream impacts,” he added.

According to the Minister, “the centre of gravity of tech”, which used to be controlled by a few countries centred around a few corporations, is moving to open source systems and to younger start-ups that are disrupting the normal. “These trends in turn are broadening digitisation in the country,” he noted.

Digital public infrastructure, security in the digital economy, and digital skilling are going to be the key topics expected to be discussed in the digital innovation edition of the G20 summit. Delegates from various member countries representing ed-tech, health-tech, agri-tech, fin-tech, secured digital infrastructure, and circular economy are participating in the three-day summit.