India’s cancer burden to touch 1.57 million by 2025: National Cancer Registry Programme

Mysuru

02 March 2021 17:28 IST

Report says screening tests, lifestyle modification help in risk management

India’s cancer burden could increase from 1.39 million to 1.57 million by 2025, according to the recently published report of National Cancer Registry Programme 2020.

Citing the report, doctors from Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, who had a live interaction with journalists in Mysuru recently, said cancer was a leading cause of death and disability globally and pointed out that breasts, lungs and cervix were among the most common sites of cancer in India.

Somashekar, Chairman,Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals, said the risk of developing cancer depends on a range of factors including behavioural, genetic and environmental.

Identifying tobacco use as one of the behavioural factors, he said tobacco-related cancer was likely to account for 27.1 per cent cases in India in 2020. Excess body weight, alcohol intake, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity also figured among the behavioural risk factors.

Even though the last Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2016-17 had shown a dip in use of tobacco in the country, Dr. Somashekar said the impact of this decline is unlikely to affect the future burden of tobacco-related cancers upto 2022.

During their interaction with the journalists, the team of experts from Manipal Hospitals sought to highlight the importance of cancer awareness and how it helps in diagnosing the disease at an early stage. “For example, patients with colon cancer have a 5-year survival rate of 91% if detected early and which reduces to just 11% due to a delayed diagnosis. Thus, it is important not to take symptoms lightly. And to consult your doctor if you are concerned about the symptoms. Early detection of cancer improves survival and quality of life”, said a statement issued by the hospital.

Managing the risk factors for cancer results in a significant reduction in cancer incidences. Public awareness about cancer helps in identification and management of these risks through screening tests and lifestyle modification, said the statement.