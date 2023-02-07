Indians invented vaccine that defeated the virus created by China and the U.S.: Sri Sri Ravishankar

February 07, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

“China created the COVID-19 virus artificially with assistance from America. However, India invented a vaccine that defeated the virus,” Sri Sri Ravishankar, Art of Living founder, said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“What China and the U.S. did was nothing but an act that could have destroyed the whole world. It is not acceptable. No one should do it. However, Indians proved to the world that the virus could be defeated. Indians invented the vaccine to fight COVID-19. What is more, a herbal medicine that was made by mixing 18 herbs has proved to be better than the vaccines. While the vaccines are 60% effective, the herbal medicine has proved to be 100% effective,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of Federation of Associations of Belagavi (FOAB), an umbrella organisation that includes representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Industries, trade bodies, professionals and government officers.

Also, he expressed concern that a large percentage of young people are suffering from depression, post-COVID-19. “Statistics show that one person ends his life every 40 seconds in this country. Youth are getting addicted to drugs. We should stop all that,” he said. He assured that Art of Living will organise a week-long mediation and personality development sessions for the children of Belagavi.

And, he had a piece of advice for politicians. “Politicians should stop making allegations against each other, all their tenure. This is spreading negative vibes in society. They can engage in politics for six months before polls, but not beyond that. They should use the rest of their term for developing their constituencies,” he said.

Sri Sri Ravishankar launched the FOAB logo. He said it was a good omen that all the stakeholders have come together to work for the development of Belagavi. “The city is usually in the news for controversial issues. But it is not true. It has a salubrious climate and the spirit of entrepreneurship is high. The fraternity that is working for the betterment of Belagavi will succeed,” he said.

Rajendra Belgaonkar, industrialist, highlighted the various positive aspects of Belagavi.

FOAB coordinator Chaitanya Kulkarni, Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Hemendra Porwal and others spoke.

MLIRC Commandant Brigadier Joydip Mukherji, Sambra Airport director Rajesh Kumar Mourya, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, Visvesvaraya Technological University Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar, KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research Vice-Chancellor Nitin Gangane and others were present.