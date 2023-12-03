Indian railways achieves 1015.6 tonnes of freight loading till November 2023

December 03, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

A total of freight loading of 1015.669 tonnes was achieved by Indian Railways against last year’s loading of 978.724 tonnes, on cumulative basis from April – November 2023. This is an improvement of approximate 36.945 tonnes over last year’s loading for the same period. Railways have earned ₹110007.5 crore against ₹105905.1 crore over the last year which is an improvement of approx ₹4102.445 crore as compared to the same period of the last year.

During the month of November 2023, originating freight loading of 128.419 tonnes has been achieved against loading of 123.088 tonnes in November 2022, which is an improvement of about 4.33% over the last year. Freight revenue of ₹14077.94 crore was achieved in November 2023 against ₹13559.83 crore freight earnings in November 2022, thereby showing an improvement of about 3.82% over the last year.

Indian Railways achieved loading of 65.48 tonnes in Coal, 14.99 tonnes in Iron Ore, 5.25 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 5.58 tonnes in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 4.61 tonnes in Clinker, 3.82 MT in Foodgrains, 5.97 tonnes in Fertilizers, 4.176 tonnes in Mineral Oil, 6.91 tonnes in Containers and 8.59 tonnes in Balance Other Goods during November 2023.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices. The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement, said a release by Aneesh Hegde, chief PRO, SWR, Hubballi.