Indian Railway network has seen significant improvement in last 10 years, says BYR

February 26, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Railways has seen historic growth in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra on Monday.

He spoke at a ceremony at Shivamogga City Railway station to mark the laying of foundation stones and the inauguration of railway infrastructure projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually.

Mr. Raghavendra said the Railway Ministry had taken up the upgrading of railway stations across the country. “The objective of the work is to extend better facilities to the passengers. Besides that, the transportation of goods would also be smooth. The whole world had turned to look at India because of the developments achieved by the Modi government,” he said.

Shivamogga Railway Station had also been taken up for upgradation. Every day, around 18,000 passengers make use of the station. Vande Mataram train would be introduced to connect Shivamogga station soon, he said.

The Railway Ministry has allocated ₹24.37 crore for Shivamogga station, ₹26.44 crore for Sagar station, and another ₹27.86 crore for Talaguppa station. The stations at Anandapura and Kumsi would be developed in the coming days, he added.

Senior officers of the South Western Railway were present.

