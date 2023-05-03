Indian politics to witness dramatic change post elections: Kanhaiya Kumar

May 03, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indian politics will witness a dramatic change after elections in Karnataka, as this election is not just for the people of this State, but for the entire country and for democracy, said Kanhaiya Kumar, National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress.

“The earlier sarkar in this state was not made with a mandate but was made with money. This time people in this state should show BJP that in a democracy, things are in the hands of people. There is equality in the polling booth and each voter carries a revolutionary power,’‘ he said while addressing students in an event here on Wednesday.

He urged “highly literate and tech savvy” voters in the State not to fall prey to any kind of threats, but to understand the power of each vote towards strengthening and protecting democracy.

Mr. Kumar further said, for instance, BJP president J.P Nadda recently said if you don’t vote for the BJP, you won’t be getting the blessings of the Prime Minister. “This is a threat made to the people of Karnataka, especially with the GST collection. The State won’t be able to receive anything back from the Centre, if it’s not a BJP-ruled one, and it will be punished... That is the message,’‘ he said.

Responding to a query on the importance of identity politics in a democracy, the INC spokesperson said, “Identity is a dynamic thing and it is in the process of evolutions, more so when under a political discourse. We don’t know the future of identity, because that keeps evolving based on religion, caste, gender, region, language and many other factors. So what is critical is unity.’‘