Indian Open Surfing brings surfing enthusiasts from across the country to Mangaluru

Mangaluru is not new to Kushal Gowda, a builder and resident of Jayanagar 5th block in Bengaluru. He stayed in this coastal city for two years his college days, a decade ago.

In order to spend some time with his friends in this coastal city, Gowda and his four friends from Bengaluru recently visited the city during the Mangaluru round of the 5th Indian Open Surfing series held at the pristine Sasihitlu beach, 5 km off National Highway 66 at Mukka on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Having learnt surfing a year ago, Gowda and his friends took surf boards on rent and joined other surfing enthusiasts to enjoy surfing at one part of Sasihitlu beach. Gowda and friends then had first hand glimpse of the skills of surfers from across the country who took part in the surfing competition held between May 31 to June 2.

A good number surfers from Karnataka, Tamilnadu and other parts of the county took part in this premier event that was organised by Surfing Foundation of India (SFI) in association with Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club.

“When we held the first event in 2010-11 in Sasihitlu, there were only a few active surfers. Now there are more than 4,000 active surfers spread across the country and their skill sets are really unmatched,” said SFI Contest Director Kiran Kumar, who was among the first few professional surfers of the county.

Top honours

Surfers from Tamil Nadu dominated in the three-day event. They swept the top honors in all the four categories - Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Groms Boys & U-16 and Groms Girls & U-16. Ajeesh Ali, who competed in the Paris Olympics and qualifiers last year, was crowned as the new champion in the Men’s Open category. Teenage sensation Kamali Moorthi was topper in the Women’s Open and Groms Girls & U-16 categories. Another teenager Tayin Arun was adjudged champion in the Groms Boys & U-16 category.

Thrilled over being crowned as a champion in the Men’s Open category, Ajeesh Ali said with slow waves it was in challenging conditions in the which the final event was held. “I had a board specifically for such conditions. The competition was fierce as my fellow surfers were among the best in the country,” he said. Ali has been a regular visitor to Sashitlu. “The waves here are not consistent. Sasihitlu is ideal for training in surfing,” he said.

Reiterating the challenges of surfing in Sasihitlu, Class 10 student Kamali Moorthi said it is tricky to get into the waters. “Once you got through it, it is the skills that matter,” she said. “I enjoy surfing in Mangaluru. The finals of Women’s Open category this time was challenging as 2022 champion Sugar Banarse was competing. I stayed clam to emerge as a topper.”

Among others surfers who impressed in the competition include M. Manikandan from Tamil Nadu, who finished sixth in an International Stand Up Paddling (SUP) event held in March. “In Mangaluru we encounter ‘A’ frame waves by which we can show surfing skills on the left and right sides,” he said. Manikandan is from the fishermen community and good number of surfers from Tamil Nadu are from this community. “Ocean is our mother and we really enjoy being in the sea,” said Manikandan.

The 15-year-old Class 9 student, Stefano Alvares from Goa, was among those participating in the competition in Sasihitlu for the first time. Though challenging, Alvares said he really enjoyed surfing in Sasihitlu. The 19-year-old Afeef from Lakshadweep, who is working as instructor Kayak Boys Surfs Club of Mangaluru, also participated in the competition for the first time. Among the other first timers included 12-year-old Yogesh from Kovalam, who, incidentally, was among the two youngest participants of the competition.

Local surfers too

The competition featured several local surfers including Sinchana D. Gowda from Puttur, who had stood first in the women’s open category of the open surfing competition held in Sasihitlu in 2016. She started surfing when she was in Class 7. “It was pure passion for the sport that made me come all way from Puttur and excel in it.” Sinchana, a B.Com graduate, who has now relocated to Mangaluru and is continuing with surfing in association with Mantra Surf Club, said. She was a participant in the open women’s category.

Second year Pre-University student Tushanth Poojary of Sasihitlu ably displayed his surfing skills in the competition. “I have been into surfing for the last three years. This event has given good opportunity for me to test my skills alongside the best surfers,” Tushanth Poojary said.

Judges Samai Reboul from Auroville and Dylan Amar from Indonesia said athletes put up an impressive show in the challenging conditions during the three days of the competition. “If they maintain this level of effort, Indian surfers could soon make it to the Olympics,” Dylan Amar said.

Many clubs emerge

Former Chief Executive Officer of Panambur Beach Development Project Yatish Baikampady, who has been associated with surfing in the city for nearly a decade, said Mangaluru has now turned into surfing destination. Since Jack Hebner aka Surfing Swami started Mantra Surf Club in 2007, a lot has changed with a significant increase in surfing clubs in and around Mangaluru. There are a good number of local surfers. The Sasihitlu Anjeneya Vyama Shale is set to start surfing school shortly and it will involve more locals in surfing. The Government should take an interest in promoting surfing as a livelihood, which will prompt more fishermen to take up surfing. The government should also give subsidy for purchase of surf boards, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said Sasihitlu is already a surfing destination in the country. The Government has envisioned to make Sasihitlu as an international hub for Surfing and Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) surfing. Surfing, SUP events and other sporting events will be part of the annual calendar of events. The government has planned to create an ecosystem for the locals to take up surfing. Regular surfing and other sporting events will go a long way in boosting tourism economy of the region, he said.

Many surfing centres in Mangaluru Mantra Surf Club was the first to start surfing training in the Mangaluru region. Among the new centres in Mangaluru are Indica, Mangaluru Surf Club and Waves Surf School. Kadal Surf school and The Shaka Surf Club are located in Udupi. When water sports began Water sports activities first started in Malpe in Udupi district. Panambur and Tannirbhavi beaches in Mangaluru are also holding these activities. Boating, jet-sking and other adventure water sports activities recently started in the backwaters of Souparnika River in Maravanthe of Udupi district. Scuba diving in Udupi district Kapu beach in Udupi district is developing into a destination for scuba diving. The newly-elected Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole recently did scuba diving to launch his ‘Explore Byndoor’ initiative for promoting tourist places of his constituency. Mangaluru marathon on November 10 Third edition of annual Mangaluru Marathon will be held on November 10. The event to be held in picturesque locations of Mangaluru will have full marathon (42.195 km), 20 miler (32 km), half marathon (21.0975 km), 10K, 5K, and a special Gammath Runs. Mangaluru triathlon to draw many Two editions of Mangaluru Triathlon have drawn participants from across the country. Triathlon involves 1.5 km swimming in the sea, followed by 40 km cycling and 10 km of running. The event is being held to generate funds for Cancer Palliative Care Centre of Tapasya Foundation.

