Karnataka

Indian Oil launches small cylinders

Indian Oil has launched 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders, ‘Chhotu’, in Bengaluru.

The launch was done by K. Sailendra, chief general manager (LPG), Karnataka. ‘Chhotu’ cylinders will be available in the market at various points of sale, including Indian Oil petrol pumps, Indane LPG distributors, and kirana stores, said a press release. These cylinders can be purchased by submitting an ID proof and there is no requirement of an address proof for buying them, added the release.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2020 1:18:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/indian-oil-launches-small-cylinders/article33368432.ece

