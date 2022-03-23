Covid-19: Indian medical students keen to return to China 

Hundreds grounded at home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

It is more than 2 years since B.S. Kishan of Mysuru — a student of medicine at Xuzhou in China — returned home following an outbreak of COVID-19.

In pursuit of his dream to study medicine, Kishan opted for a college in China as he did not get a government seat in India despite high marks and rank in NEET.

‘’Though I had a merit seat to pursue BE or ayurveda courses, I was keen on MBBS, and hence got admission at Xuzhou Medical University in China, he said.

He was there for only six months when the COVID-19 outbreak forced him to return home. He was back in Mysuru in the first week of February 2020.

Ever since, Kishan is glued to his laptop or mobile phone for online classes though he is unable to take part in any laboratory-related activities.

Same is the case with Snehith Mattur who enrolled for a course in medicine in Xuzhou, but is now grounded in his home town in Haveri district.

Hundreds of students from Karnataka have enrolled for a course in medicine in China, but had to return home following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. In view of the COVID-19 situation and travel restrictions, they are unable to return to China even after two years to resume their studies.

‘’Though I have been attending and clearing all the tests online, it does not amount to much without exposure to laboratory, dissection and case studies which is crucial especially if one was pursuing a course like MBBS,” said Kishan showing signs of despair.

Explaining the reason for a number of Indian students opting for courses in China, Kishan said classes are conducted in English, the quality and standard of education is high while the cost is affordable compared to the fees demanded in India.

‘We have launched a Twitter campaign and are sending bulk messages and petitions every week to the embassies concerned, the Ministry of External Affairs, and PMO urging the government to plead our case with the authorities in China. But the ground situation has not changed,” said Snehith.

A few students submitted a memorandum addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and will also meet the Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar seeking their help.

The students are in touch with their respective college authorities and have been told to wait ‘until further notice’. In the absence of clarity on when the travel restriction will be lifted, the students are struggling to deal with the uncertainty.