‘Indian knowledge system has all the answers for all-round health and achieving wellness’

Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Dharwad, Venkappayya R. Desai has said that the ancient Indian Knowledge system has all the answers and solutions for achieving all-round health and wellness in life.

Delivering a lecture on “Health and Wellness Through Indian Knowledge System” at the launch of “Voice of Kalaburagi Academicians” organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangha (ABRSM) in association with Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Dr. Desai, quoting extensively from the Vedas and other ancient books, said that the traditional Indian knowledge system has guided the humankind in achieving wellness and happiness throughout life by practising simple methods.

“Drinking pure water, eating healthy food and performing Yoga routines regularly are enough to lead a healthy life. Leading a healthy life without the need for any medicine itself will provide satisfaction, happiness and wellness in one’s life. One of the main reasons for all health problems is the consumption of impure water and water laced with arsenic and fluoride,” he said.

He pointed out that the supply of impure water due to various reasons, including over-exploitation of groundwater sources and contamination of river sources, is the major problem in several parts of the country.

“The only solution is to tap every drop of rainwater to provide potable drinking water. By preventing excess water, particularly during floods, from going into the sea, we can meet drinking water requirements. Apart from timely eating of healthy food, regular physical exercises, particularly Yoga, will help in preventing almost all diseases and keep one away from harmful medicine,” he said.

All India Joint Organising Secretary of ABRSM Guntha Laxman, in his introductory remarks, said that ABRSM is a platform for teachers to work in the direction of achieving the avowed objective of “Education in the Interest of the Nation, Teachers in the Interest of Education”.

“The Voice of Kalaburagi will provide a platform for the teaching community to express its ideas and suggest changes in the education system. The ABRSM is a union of teachers and it will always stand by the interests of the teaching community and take up their problems with the Union and State governments. It works in the direction of supporting the government’s initiative to ensure that country becomes a developed India in the near future and also, become a force to reckon with in the international forums,” he said.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion included secretary of Sharnabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh and director of the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University Basavaraj Gadgay.

“Voice of Kalaburagi” convenor Shubhangi and dean of Sharnbasva University Lakshmi Patil Maka were present.