Indian Institute of Educational Theatre launched

September 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, an initiative of Indian Theatre Foundation and Hardwicke PU College, was inaugurated in Mysuru on Monday.

On the occasion, Minister for Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi, who launched the initiative, released posters of the Children’s Theatre Festival which the institute is organizing later this month.

In his address, the Minister expressed happiness over the effort and assured to extend support to the initiative from his department.

Theatre personality and managing trustee Prasanna spoke about the Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, which he described as one of the unique creativities in the country.

The maiden show of the initiative - Festival of Children’s Theatre - will be held from September 19 to 24.

