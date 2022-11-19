Indian education system should bring back multi-disciplinary system: Manjul Bhargava

November 19, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

“The global best practice in higher education is multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary courses. Therefore, the Indian education system should bring back the multi-disciplinary system that its ancient universities used to follow,” said Manjul Bhargava, professor at Princeton University, U.S., and one of the architects of the National Education Policy 2020.

Speaking at the inauguration of Chanakya University at Jnana Jyothi auditorium on Saturday evening, he said: “The earlier system in India was single-stream institutions where students were not able to make any connections,” he said.

“The greatest inventions were made through multi-disciplinary system. The higher education should be multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary and it should emphasises critical and analytical thinking. The students can see the connection between the subjects. This is important to create new knowledge. It’s the best way for our country to move forward.” he added.

“In ancient period, Nalanda university is India’s great fast an example for multi-disciplinary education produced some other most incredible knowledge. In the modern times The Ivy Leagues in the U.S. use the multi-disciplinary holistic model, liberal education it is created successful individuals in entrepreneurship.” he said.

Prof. Bhargava also explained how the system can lead to inventions using the example of invention of zero. “If we borrow from one discipline and use it somewhere else, it is the key for innovation. Steve Jobs used it. Companies are hiring multi-disciplinary teams, who draw ideas from aesthetics, arts, and science,” he said.

M.K. Sridhar, Chancellor of the university, said: “The idea of Chanakya University is very simple; it is to built an university with the purpose of creating knowledge and developing transformative leaders to this country and entire world for the holistic development. Our university is an expression the vision of NEP-2020, a multi-disciplinary institution with a liberal education, with the empowerment of the students, best practices in governance, continuously endeavouring for excellence in research and teaching, deep engagement with community based on values.”

M.P. Kumar, Pro-Chancellor of the university, said: “Our is a university which is charitable in nature and we are preparing a Financial model to build the campus and also to sponsor the education of poor bright students. The infrastructure of the university will be build by donors money and we are trying to prove their higher education is affordable by getting sponsors for poor meritorious students and also affordable for those from middle class.”

Several philanthropists and industrialists, including Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Kris Gopalakrishna, Mohandas Pai, and Sudha Murty, gave a call to donate to the university. “Anybody can contribute and in their own way. One can donate by spending time with student, mentoring them, by teaching them, and by donating small or big. This support is important and needed to create a world class university,” they stated.

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan C.N., K. Kasturirangan, chairman of NEP-2020 drafting committee, Sitaram Jindal, founder chairman and MD of Jindal Aluminium Ltd., and others were present.