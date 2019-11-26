Karnataka

Indian Constitution protects our plural cultural traditions: Judge

Master R.K.G.M.M. Mahaswami, Principal District and Sessions Judge, said on Tuesday that the Indian Constitution was a unique document that not only provided guidance for administration but also acted as a custodian of the plural cultural traditions of the land.

He was speaking at a programme organised to mark Constitution Day in the city. He said economist and social reformer B.R. Ambedkar, who played a crucial role in the drafting of the Constitution, knew that democracy could be strengthened only by eradicating socio-economic discrimination. To fulfil this, the principles of equality, liberty and social justice were enshrined in the Constitution. The nation is home to people from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds but has remained united because of these principles, he said.

The programme was organised by the District Legal Services Authority, District Bar Association, and the Department of Information and Public Relations. K.N. Saraswathi, member-secretary of the authority, and G. Madhu, president of the bar association, were present.

Addressing a programme held at the campus of Kuvempu University in Shankaraghatta to mark Constitution Day, R.R. Kulkarni, retired principal of Sahyadri College, stressed the need to prevent misuse of Article 356 of the Constitution for political reasons, to protect the democracy and the federal system of the land. Under Article 356, in the event a State government is unable to function according to constitutional provisions, the Centre can take direct control of the State machinery.

