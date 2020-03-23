Indian Coast Guard enhances surveillance along Karnataka coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has enhanced surveillance along the coastline of Karnataka. It has tasked its hovercraft in New Mangalore, and high-speed patrol vessels and interceptor boats along the coastline for ensuring foolproof security of the uninhabited islands, Deputy Inspector General S.B. Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard, Karnataka, said in a release here on Monday.

The amphibious hovercraft have been deployed for near to coast patrol, to facilitate smooth execution of search and rescue operations and security cover over land and riverine route.

The fast patrol vessels and interceptor boats are continuously maintaining seaward side patrol.

For enhanced safety and security, aerial cover by coast guard Dornier aircraft from Kochi have been tasked from March 20 to March 23.

The Coast Guard is also maintaining electronic surveillance through Coastal Security Network (CSN) system, he said.