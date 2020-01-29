Watch | Indian Coast Guard commissions high speed interceptor boat in Mangaluru

Coastal security received a fillip with the Indian Coast Guard commissioning a high speed interceptor boat in Mangaluru on January 29.

The water-jet-propelled vessel will be deployed for patrolling and rescue operations. It has an endurance of 500 nautical miles at 20 knots and is capable of doing speeds of up to 45 knots.

The boat is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment designed for high-speed interception close-coast patrol, low-intensity maritime operations, search-and -rescue and maritime surveillance.

The boat C 448 has a crew of 12 and is commanded by Assistant Commandant Apoorva Sharma.

