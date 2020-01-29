Karnataka

Watch | Indian Coast Guard commissions high speed interceptor boat in Mangaluru

A video on the C 448 water-jet-propelled vessel that will be deployed for patrolling and rescue operations off the Mangaluru coast

Coastal security received a fillip with the Indian Coast Guard commissioning a high speed interceptor boat in Mangaluru on January 29.

The water-jet-propelled vessel will be deployed for patrolling and rescue operations. It has an endurance of 500 nautical miles at 20 knots and is capable of doing speeds of up to 45 knots.

The boat is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment designed for high-speed interception close-coast patrol, low-intensity maritime operations, search-and -rescue and maritime surveillance.

The boat C 448 has a crew of 12 and is commanded by Assistant Commandant Apoorva Sharma.

The boat will be based in Mangaluru under the administrative and operational control of the Commander of the Coast Guard Region (West).

Coast Guard commissions high-speed interceptor boat in Mangaluru

