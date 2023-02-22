‘Indian Army’s modified recruitment procedure will result in wider outreach across country’

February 22, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The transformational changes announced by the Indian Army in the recruitment procedure of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks will lead to better focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country, said Maj. Gen. P. Ramesh, Additional Director General, Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Ramesh said that the changed procedure will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative arrangements.

“The process will become more streamlined, simpler for candidates to appear and is synchronised with current technological advancement of the country,” he said.

As per the modified recruitment procedure, Computer based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted before the recruitment rally. Online registrations for applications will be open till March 15 where candidates can apply as per their age, educational qualification, physical criteria and other qualification requirements.

Three stages

The recruitment will be carried out in three stages. In stage one, all candidates who have registered and applied online will undergo a CEE and in stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at a location decided by respective Army Recruitment Office where they will undergo physical fitness test and physical measurement test and in stage three, the selected candidates will undergo medical tests.

The Online Common Entrance Exam is being conducted at 176 locations across India and in eight centers in Karnataka which are Belagavi, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Udupi.

The online CEE fee is ₹500 per candidate and 50% of the cost is being borne by the Army. At the end of the registration process the candidates would be directed to a payment portal and candidates are required to pay ₹250 along with associated bank charges if any, by using internet banking, UPI/ BHIM, credit or debit cards. Candidates have been told to activate their debit cards for online transactions.

Beware of touts

Maj. Gen. Ramesh also cautioned the candidates to not fall prey to touts as the process has become completely automated with minimal human intervention.

He added that last year there were around 40,000 vacancies across the country and that this year they are expecting around 40,000 to 45,000 vacancies and approximately 2,000 vacancies will come to Karnataka.

“The vacancies are released by the government at the moment they have not been released yet. In case the vacancies remain at 40,000 to 45,000 vacancies we can expect 2,000 vacancies for Karnataka,” he added.