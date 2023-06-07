Indian Army soldiers fall ill after having dinner at driving training camp near Sakleshpur

June 07, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

As many as 35 soldiers at an Indian Army driving training camp near Sakleshpur fell ill after having dinner on Tuesday. They were all admitted to the government hospital at Sakaleshpur.

The soldiers developed uneasiness and erratic bowel movements on Wednesday morning and were rushed to the hospital.

Shivaswamy, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that around 110 soldiers had food at the camp on Tuesday evening. Of them, 35 complained of uneasiness. “They were admitted to Sakleshpur Hospital and treated by our doctors. Later, they were all discharged. Nothing to worry about,” he said.

The officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department have collected samples of food and drinking water from the camp at Kudugarahalli near Sakleshpur.

“It seems to be a case of food-poisoning. We are sending the samples for laboratory examination. The results will shed light on the causes of illness,” the officer said.

Sakleshpur MLA Cement Manju and senior police officers visited the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the soldiers.

