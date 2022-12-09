  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Indian-American venture capitalist Kanwal Rekhi felicitated

December 09, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
City entrepreneur Priya Chetty Rajagopal, Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore, Sadagopan, founder director IIIT Bangalore, Kanwal Rekhi, Indo-American businessman and venture capitalist, and Sridhar Mitta, serial entrepreneur, investor and founder of TiE Bangalore.

City entrepreneur Priya Chetty Rajagopal, Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore, Sadagopan, founder director IIIT Bangalore, Kanwal Rekhi, Indo-American businessman and venture capitalist, and Sridhar Mitta, serial entrepreneur, investor and founder of TiE Bangalore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TiE Bangalore, a part of a global community of entrepreneurs, felicitated Kanwal Rekhi, an Indian-American businessman, angel investor and venture capitalist who played a meaningful role in the development of entrepreneurial culture in the city here on Wednesday.

Madan Padaki, president of TiE Bangalore, said: “On behalf of TiE Bangalore as well as the city, we applaud Mr. Rekhi for his significant strides as a successful entrepreneur and his pivotal role in sculpting the city into this phenomenal entrepreneurship ecosystem that it is today.’‘

Mr. Rekhi said: “Bengaluru and India have grown unimaginably higher and bigger than anyone could expect some 20 years ago.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.