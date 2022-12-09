Indian-American venture capitalist Kanwal Rekhi felicitated

December 09, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

TiE Bangalore, a part of a global community of entrepreneurs, felicitated Kanwal Rekhi, an Indian-American businessman, angel investor and venture capitalist who played a meaningful role in the development of entrepreneurial culture in the city here on Wednesday.

Madan Padaki, president of TiE Bangalore, said: “On behalf of TiE Bangalore as well as the city, we applaud Mr. Rekhi for his significant strides as a successful entrepreneur and his pivotal role in sculpting the city into this phenomenal entrepreneurship ecosystem that it is today.’‘

Mr. Rekhi said: “Bengaluru and India have grown unimaginably higher and bigger than anyone could expect some 20 years ago.”