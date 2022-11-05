Indian Aerospace industry witnessing unprecedented growth towards becoming self-reliant: IAF Chief

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, on Friday said that the Indian Aerospace industry is witnessing unprecedented growth towards becoming a self-reliant nation.

Mr. Chaudhari, speaking at an International Flight Test Seminar which organised as part of the IAF’s Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment’s (ASTE) golden jubilee celebrations, said, “With each passing day, the Indian Aerospace industry is witnessing unprecedented growth towards becoming a self-reliant ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ Bharat. On this occasion, it is important to highlight the government policies which aim to support holistic incorporation of advanced technologies, impetus on domestic manufacturing, enhancing public-private partnership and enhancing the overall indigenous component in the defence sector,” he said.

He added that the policies have created a robust roadmap laden with a multitude of opportunities for the flight testing community to engage proactively and contribute effectively to meet the national policy objectives.

The Chief of Air Staff lauded the contribution made by ASTE and its alumni in numerous aircrafts developments, weaponisation and upgrade programs which have been pivotal in the enhancement of the IAF operational capability.

ASTE over the years has been instrumental in flight testing and operationalization of combat aircraft and weapon systems, including the indigenously developed LCA Tejas, ALH Dhruv and LCH Prachand, which have been successfully inducted into the IAF and sister services. Various commemorative events were organised throughout this significant year with all round participation.

Its flight test crew have actively participated in the design, development programme of Saras MK-II and Hansa NG, apart from various complex aircraft upgraded and weapon integration programs.