India won’t deal with security issues in paternalistic or neo-colonial paradigms: Defence Minister

February 14, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Air Force aerobatic team 'Suryakiran' performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Indian Air Force aerobatic team ‘Suryakiran’ performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Indian Air Force aerobatic team 'Sarang' performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Indian Air Force aerobatic team ‘Sarang’ performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Indian Air Force aerobatic team ‘Suryakiran’ performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Indian Air Force aerobatic team ‘Suryakiran’ performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Indian Air Force Sukhoi MKI fires flares while performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Indian Air Force Sukhoi MKI fires flares while performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

U.S. Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet performing on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Visitors and delegates on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Visitors and delegates on the second day of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Pande release booklets on Indian Air Force on the second day of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Pande release booklets on Indian Air Force on the second day of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reaffirming India’s stand for a rules-based international order, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India does not believe in giving sermons to countries in need of assistance.

“India does not believe in dealing with security issues in the old paternalistic or the neo-colonial paradigms. We consider all nations as equal partners. That is why we do not believe in imposing external or supra national solutions to a country’s internal problems. We do not believe in giving sermons or cut-and-dried solutions, which do not respect the national values and constraints of the countries in need of assistance,” he said in his address at the Defence Ministers’ conclave. He said: “Rather, we support the capacity building of our partner countries, so that they may chart out their own destiny, in accordance with their own genius.”

Mr. Singh said: “The primordial instinct of the might being right is replaced by the civilisational concept of fairness, cooperation, respect, and equality amongst all sovereign nations.” He asserted that untethered to any faction or alliance of one group of nations against another, India has worked ceaselessly for the upliftment of all nations, especially developing ones.

No top-down approach

The Defence Minister said that there are nations which are richer, militarily or technologically, more advanced than others, but it does not give them the right to dictate their solutions to the nations in need of support. “This top-down approach towards solving problems has never been sustainable in the long run and it often leads to debt trap, reaction from the local population, conflict, and so on,” he said

Defence and Deputy Defence Ministers of 27 countries, 15 Defence and Service Chiefs and 12 Permanent Secretaries from 80 countries participated in the Defence Ministers’ conclave that was held with a theme of “Shared prosperity through enhanced engagements in Defence.”

