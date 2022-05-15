India will not get back to good economic situation if people do not raise their voice, says Siddaramaiah

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that if people do not realise the dire economic scenario that the country is in and raise their voice, India will not be able to get back to a good economic situation that prevailed in the past.

“The country’s economy has been on a decline day by day. The Centre is twisting facts to ensure people do not get to know the reality. The Niti Ayog that replaced Planning Commission is doling out facts that the BJP government wants,” he said at the Congress Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. He pointed out that NSSO surveys that provided the ground data on economic situation had been stopped.

He said that the CAG, Niti Ayog and Reserve Bank of India are playing to the tunes of the government and seems that they have forgotten the interest of the country. “The Centre’s policy has been ruining the economy of States. Not only the debt has increased but the fiscal deficit has also increased. States are also facing the problem of revenue deficit,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Modi government has provided relief to corporates by reducing tax by 8% whereas the voters who brought him to power are reeling under price rise of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and LPG. Urging the government to increase corporate tax, the former Chief Minister suggested that the GST regime should be aligned to the federal spirit and protect economy of States.

Though the country has been affected by price rise, he said that the BJP was trying to raise communal and caste tensions to divert the attention of the people. “The Centre is struggling to protect itself from its failure.”