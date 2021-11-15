India will emerge as global food supply hub: Piyush Goyal

Divisional office of FCI inaugurated in Hubballi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal has said that India which, at present, was the fifth biggest nation in the export of food supply, would emerge as the “global foodgrains supply hub’ in the coming days.

He was speaking via a video link after participating in the virtual inauguration of the new divisional office building of the Food Corporation of India at Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi on Monday.

He also inaugurated via video link the food museum at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Goyal said that under the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojna, 80 crore people of the country were given 5 kilograms of foodgrains for free for 15 months.

“The country has implemented the Food Security Act with the objective of ensuring that no one suffered from hunger. Compared to previous government, the procurement of food grains and storage has doubled. Efforts are on to double the farmers’ income,” he said.

The Union Minister said that in recognition of the contribution of tribal people in the freedom struggle, November 15, being the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, was being obsereved as Jan Jati Gourav Diwas.

“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been increased. From ₹21,000 crore it has been increased to ₹78,000 crore,” he said, listing out various initiatives taken by the Union Government for the welfare of the tribals.

He said that number of deaths owing to hunger were more than the number of COVID-19 deaths and India had extended a helping hand to poor nations in the world.

India’s Food Security Act was being discussed across the globe and was being implemented in several nations, he said.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said that pilferage in the public distribution system had been plugged and lacunae rectified to ensure that the needy people received the required quantity of foodgrains.

Advanced technology was being used for the storage of foodgrains. Efforts were on to establish warehouses at block (taluk) level to check pilferage in supply, she said.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey listed out various measures taken by the Union Government towards food security and assistance extended to public during pandemic.

Chairman and Managing Director of Food Corporation of India Atishchandra, Executive Director Ravindra Agarwal, State General Manager G. Narasimharaju and others were present.

The divisional office of FCI started operating from a rented premises in Hubballi in 1971. The bhoomi puja for the new building of the divisional office at a cost of ₹1.8 crore was performed on June 18, 2020, and was completed within the stipulated period. The divisional office has jurisdiction over seven districts of North Karnataka.