India will be the third largest economy in the world by 2030, says Bhagwant Khuba

June 13, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister of State for Fertilizers and Chemicals, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba has said that by the time India completed 100 years of Independence, it will be the strongest nation in the world.

He was speaking at a Rozgar Mela organised jointly by the Department of Posts, the Railways Canara Bank and other financial institutions at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Mr. Khuba said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a strong economy despite facing several hurdles in the post COVID-19 era.

By 2030, India will be the third biggest economy in the world, he said.

Mr. Khuba said that in the last nine years under Mr. Modi, several people-friendly schemes and programmes have been implemented for enabling them to lead a better life. Crores of people have benefited under different schemes and several crores of youths have taken up self-employment. Several impossible things have been achieved in the last nine years, he said.

He said that compared to other nations in the world, India has had high GDP and under Modi, the country has witnessed uniform growth in the States.

“Now, the Union government has taken steps to ensure that 10 lakh youths are given employment in a year’s time. What is more important is that these recruitments are happening without the intervention of any middlemen and without any corruption,” he said.

The Union Minister urged youths to do their job with the commitment of serving the nation and contribute towards nation-building.

A total of 109 newly recruited candidates in different departments and public sector banks were symbolically handed over appointment orders on the occasion.

Executive Director of Canara Bank Akash Chandra welcomed the gathering.

Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai, zonal manager of Canara Bank Vijay Kumar and senior officials of various departments were present.

Among the new recruits, Shruti and Vidyadhar shared their views.

