India will be a developed nation by 2047 through pro-people programmes of PM Modi govt., says Union Minister

December 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Yadgir

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy has said that India will become a developed country by 2047 as the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been introducing pro-development and pro-people programmes.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Union government’s key project Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Halagera village of Wadagera taluk on Wednesday.

The Union government has already implemented many programmes under which farmers and people are getting benefits, he said.

“As many as 11.8 crore farmers are getting ₹6,000 every year, 10 crore women have been given LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana, free rice has been distributed to beneficiaries, medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh has been reached to 55 crore people, 13.5 crore houses have been provided tap water and toilets have been built for beneficiaries. And, apart from this, people are benefiting under various other schemes,” the Union Minister said.

“India has achieved remarkably in the transportation and medical sectors. World class national highways have been constructed and 750 medical colleges have been established, ensuring a doctor for 800 people,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said.

He further said that India will become a developed nation by implementing projects introduced by the Union government effectively.

The former MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division Hamanna Sajjan, Sharanabhupal Reddy, Devendra Nath Nad, Ashok Kumar, Lohis and others were present.