India to export mobile phones worth ₹90,000 crore this year: Rajeev Chandrashekar

March 24, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

India will be exporting mobile phones worth ₹90,000 crore this year, said Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar.

Addressing the students of JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science (Autonomous) on Ooty Road in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Chandrashekar recalled India’s journey from an importer of mobile phones to an exporter.

During 2014, the Minister pointed out that 82 per cent of the mobile phones used in India were imported. However, by 2022, almost 100 per cent of the mobile phones used in the country were made in India. From producing 18 per cent of the mobile phones used in the country about nine years ago, India is now producing almost 100 per cent of the mobile phones used in the country, he said.

India, which was not exporting any mobile phones in 2014, will be exporting mobile phones worth ₹ 90,000 crore this year, he said adding that the mobile phones of companies like Apple and Samsung will be among them.

India was at a critical stage of growth and expansion, he said while adding that the present generation of students should consider themselves as the luckiest in the history of independent India. He said the future of the present generation of students was full of opportunities compared to their fathers, mothers, grandfathers or grandmothers.

He claimed that the old narrative of India’s governance failing its people had now changed in the new India, which was offering its people a lot of opportunities.

Also, he said it two three decades for India to have television after the western countries had them. Similiarly, computers took two decades and mobile phones took one decade to reach India. But, today, if the West introduces 5G, India will also introduce the facility at the same time. Tomorrow, India may introduce 6G before the West can do, he said.

Later, Mr Chandrashekar, accompanied by BJP leaders, called on seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at the Suttur Mutt.