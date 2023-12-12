India to emerge as lead construction market globally by 2028: Gadkari

December 12, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

India’s construction sector, currently ranking the world’s third largest, has the potential to propel it to the top spot in the next five years, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Mr. Gadkari said that the construction sector would have a significant contribution to make India a carbon neutral economy. To achieve this goal, the government was embarking on major infrastructure and industrial projects that implement sustainable fuels, he said while inaugurating the 12th edition of CII EXCON 2023, South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Tuesday.

“Construction and mining operations consume 400 crore litres of diesel, which is quite detrimental to the environment and the economy. By embracing alternative fuels such as ethanol, methanol, and hydrogen, the construction and mining sectors can effectively reduce emissions. Precast concrete emerges as a commendable substitute for traditional concrete,’‘ Mr. Gadkari said.

The government advocated industry collaboration to bolster the capabilities of construction through the use of sustainable materials and alternative fuels, he said.

Chandrajit Banerjee, CII director general, said: “India exported construction equipment to 140 countries. To enhance sustainability and efficiency, private players in the construction sector should focus on automation, adopt advanced technologies and global best practices, increase the use of alternative fuels, and adopt innovative ways to convert waste materials to raw materials for construction projects. “

EXCON, the five-day construction equipment exposition, has participation from 15 countries.