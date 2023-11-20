India should now lead the field of research with its huge pool of human resource, says expert at NKCON 2023 in Belagavi

November 20, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Technological University’s Dr. M.S. Sheshgiri Engineering College hosted NKCON 2023, an international conference, here on Sunday and Monday.

At the inauguration on Sunday, Chairperson, IEEE NKSS, Krupa Rasane referred to the theme of the conference: “The Art of Engineering: Mastering Innovation and Imagination”.

She said that the objectives of this conference were to bring together practitioners and scholars from academia and industry to exchange concepts, issues and explore solutions to various issues in computer science and its applications in society.

She said that NKCON 2023 conference attracted 200 research papers in nine tracks from India and Canada, the U.S., China, Singapore and other South Asian counties out of which 120 research papers were selected through a rigorous screening process by a team of 100 reviewers.

Singapore-based Trainopreneur-Pro, Researcher-Pro, Academic Adviser, Deepak Waikar, who was the chief guest, spoke on the importance of sustainable energy. He said that it has the potential to address environmental challenges, enhance energy security, stimulate economic growth, promote long-term resource sustainability and improve public health and social well-being.

“As of March 2023, India has a total thermal installed capacity of 237.2 GW of which 57.7% of the thermal power is obtained from coal and the rest from lignite, diesel and gas,” he said.

Green Energy Corridor Projects have been initiated to facilitate renewable power evacuation and reshape the grid for future requirements. India’s electricity needs, according to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), are expected to increase and reach 817 GW by 2030. Additionally, the CEA says that by 2029–2030, the percentage of renewable energy generation will rise from 18% to 44%, while the share of thermal energy generation will fall from 78% to 52%. To reduce carbon emission, transitioning to a more sustainable energy future is a critical step in addressing global challenges and creating a resilient and sustainable world, according to Mr. Waikar.

He shared his experience of 30 years with IEEE and expressed that such conferences will help researchers exchange ideas. He said that its India’s time now and that India should lead the field of research as it has a huge pool of human resource, while he also appreciated the contributions of India on the global platform and laid emphasis on the research options available in IEEE.

Director, International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB), Debabrata Das outlined the roadmap of steering NKSS as an important part in the Bengaluru section.

Head, Satellite Antenna Characterization, Design Section at U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, Puneet Kumar Mishra shared his experience about Art in Engineering. He said that the art of engineering and engineering in art are interconnected and mutually enriching.

“Engineers bring creativity, problem-solving skills and a focus on aesthetics to their work, while artists leverage engineering principles and technology to push the boundaries of artistic expression. This interdisciplinary collaboration results in the creation of innovative, visually stunning and technically sophisticated works that bridge the gap between engineering and art,” he said.

The conference, NKCON 2023, was organised by IEEE North Karnataka Subsection and technically co-sponsored by IEEE Bangalore Section.

Principal of the engineering college S.F. Patil, faculty members Rahkee Kallimani, Nayana Hoolikantimath, Swati Mavonkattimath, teachers, students and others were present.