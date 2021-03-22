India replaces U.S. to become second biggest international student market for London

Bengaluru

22 March 2021 15:39 IST

India has emerged as a significant international student market for London in terms of numbers as the country rose to the second position during the last academic year from third place a year ago, said London & Partners, trade and investment promotion agency of the U.K. capital.

During 2019-20, 13,435 Indian students enrolled at London universities, a 87 per cent increase on the previous year’s 7,185 students, as per Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

Lalage Clay, Director of Education and Talent at London & Partners, said: “These new figures are a resounding confirmation of the status of London’s world-leading universities. The growth of Indian students choosing London demonstrates the great opportunity that studying in the U.K.’s capital unlocks, alongside the option to remain in the U.K. for two years post-study. Whether it’s fashion or financial economics, accountancy or art history, prospective international students know when they choose London, they are choosing a first-class education and a cultural experience like no other.”

China maintained its first place in ranking with 29,940 students, while the U.S. dropped to the third position with 7,245.

Applications by Indian students may have been encouraged by the reintroduction of the two-year post-study visa for international students by the U.K. government, allowing overseas graduates a longer period of time to look for employment after their studies, said London & Partners.

According to HESA, the total number of international students at London’s universities has risen to 135,490, up 8.4% to the highest level on record during the last academic year.