India Post releases handbook on Aadhaar

Mangaluru

07 April 2021 02:31 IST

India Post on Tuesday released a handbook on Aadhaar published by Karnataka Postal Circle and edited by Mangaluru Postal Division in Bengaluru.

Secretary to Department of Posts Pradip Kumar Bisoi released the handbook in the presence of Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, Sharada Sampath and Dakshina Kannada Senior Superintendent of Posts N. Sriharsha.

Mr. Sriharsha told The Hindu the handbook gives answers to several FAQs, including how to enrol or obtain new Aadhaar card; how to update name/address/date of birth; how to update biomatric data; how Aadhaar enabled payment system works; FAQ on Aadhaar and model-filled forms etc.

He said the handbook would be very useful to the general public as it addresses several doubts.