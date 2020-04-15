India Post offers delivery of medicines, emergency articles

The Mangaluru Division of India Post, besides providing essential services during the lockdown period, has also been delivering medicines and other emergency consignments.

While delivery within Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and neighbouring districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru and Kodagu was being done immediately, delivery to other places would take a little more time as the consignment has to pass through Bengaluru, said an official release. Still, India Post could deliver such consignments to far-off places in the State swiftly if it was told as an emergency requirement during the booking, the release said.

Besides delivery of medicines, India Post also offers e-money order service. The general public may send e-money orders from post offices to any place across the country.

Post offices have been disbursing payments under various social security schemes to beneficiaries. Over 5,500 beneficiaries received payments through e-money orders in the Division while another 24,000 would get e-money orders this week.

The release said the public may make payments towards their power bills at the nearest post offices. Payments may be made even in the absence of physical bills through RR Numbers and MESCOM sub-division information, the release said. Post offices also offer mobile phone and satellite television channel recharge.

Details may be had by sending WhatsApp message to the Divisional Office on 9448291072, the release added.