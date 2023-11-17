ADVERTISEMENT

India poised to win cricket World Cup: Siddaramaiah

November 17, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah fielded a few non-political questions here on Friday and predicted that India was poised to win the cricket world cup the finals of which will be held on Sunday.

He said the Indian team was in form and had played very well in all the group matches leading to the finals and had even beaten Australia. Given the current form of the players, India was poised to win the World Cup. “I wish the Indian team all the best for the finals”, he added.

In reply to a question Mr. Siddarmaaiah said he watched some of the matches on TV on reaching home around 9.30 p.m. ‘’I took time off to watch a match between Pakistan and Australia held at Bengaluru. But I will watch the finals as it will be played on Sunday and I will be at home’’, he added.

