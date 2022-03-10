‘India overcoming pandemic challenge has showcased its real power’

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says the world now recognises the country’s influential position

Kris Gopalakrishnan of Infosys receiving honorary doctorate degree at the VTU convocation in Belagavi on Thursday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan look on. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

“COVID-19 was an epidemic that was a huge challenge before the country. However, it was also an opportunity to show our real skills before the world. Due to various steps, including development of the COVID vaccine, the world knows India’s real power,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He was speaking at the convocation of the Visvesvaraya Technological University at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Auditorium.

He defended the switch to hybrid mode of learning, saying students were not able to get the feel of the off-line class, but they were exposed to multi-media learning through online tools. “You may have missed the energy of the university campus for two years due to the pandemic. It must have been a completely different experience for you. But we must remember with a sense of pride how India rose to the challenge and developed tools of digital education and made rapid strides in online education, during the epidemic,’’ he said.

He said that online learning had made the teaching-learning process more interactive and diverse. Of course, there were challenges like the creation of a digital divide. He urged young engineers to come up with innovative tools and ideas to overcome such problems.

The Speaker said that India had made unprecedented progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We are now the leading destination for education, with over 1,000 universities, 42,000 colleges and lakhs of schools. Alumni of higher educational institutions in India heading global corporations like Google, Twitter and Microsoft,’’ he said.

He noted that India had created over 60,000 start-ups. “Of them, 80 are unicorns with over a billion dollar capital formation. That is because India has the third best eco-system for startups,” he said.

“Missions like Startup India, Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat have the potential to improve this condition further and create skilled jobs and provide entrepreneurial opportunities,’’ he said.

He gave the students the mantra of Ambition, Innovation and Dedication to take the country towards all-round prosperity.