‘India needs language policy to protect mother tongue’

Purushothama Bilimale, professor of Kannada at JNU, speaking at a national seminar organised by the Government Arts College in Hassan on Wednesday.

Politicians hardly consider the plight of languages that are dying: Bilimale

The absence of a comprehensive language policy has given liberty to politicians to speak in favour of imposing one language on the entire country, said Purushothama Bilimale, professor of Kannada at Jawaharlal Nehru University, in Hassan on Wednesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a national seminar on ‘Teaching Language and Literature in Higher Education’, organised by the Government Arts College. “Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah favoured the imposition of Hindi. He could speak like that because there is no language policy to safeguard the interests of hundreds of mother tongues spoken in the country,” he said.

As per the 2011 census, there are 19,569 mother tongues in India. Among them, only 22 languages have been included in the Eighth Schedule of the constitution. Besides that, 99 languages are aspiring to get an entry into the Eighth Schedule. “These many languages exhibit vibrant India. But, the politicians hardly consider the plight of languages that are dying,” he remarked.

Mr. Bilimale recalled that he had suggested to B.S. Yediyurappa, when he was the Chief Minister in the previous term, to earmark ₹5 crore to set up a Kannada study centre at Chicago. “The Chief Minister responded positively to the suggestion but it did not materialise. Politicians can spend up to ₹50 crore to keep MLAs in resorts, but not for Kannada study centres,” he said.

There is no encouragement for serious research in language or literature or any issue in the country. “If a farmer produces milk, he hardly gets ₹50 per litre, but some multi-national company can sell cow urine at ₹400 per litre. This sums up the situation prevailing in the country,” he said.

N. Talavar of Mysore University and Rajappa, principal of the college, were present. Many experts will be presenting papers in the two-day seminar.

