Karnataka

India March for Science on Aug. 9

Ramesh Londonkar from Gulbarga University addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

To fight superstitious beliefs and to eradicate blind faith, Breakthrough Science Society (BSS), in association with the District Science Centre, will organise the third edition of India March for Science here on August 9.

Ramesh Londonkar from Gulbarga University and Abhaya Diwakar, district president of BSS, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that scientists, research scholars, progressive thinkers and students would gather at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submit a memorandum to the government before taking out the march to the District Science Centre.

Later, a seminar and science quiz competition would be held at the District Science Centre.

