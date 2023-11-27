India laying stress on cybersecurity, says expert

November 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

India was in the process of bringing out a cybersecurity framework to provide for a safer virtual and digital ecosystem through technological research and policy initiatives.

This was stated here on Monday, November 27, by E. Sai Prasad Chunduru, former Assistant Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad. He was speaking as the chief guest at a week-long workshop on Cyber Security and Digital Forensics: Challenges and Techniques that got underway at the JSS Science and Technology University in the city.

The workshop is sponsored under the AICTE Training and Learning Faculty Development Programme (ATAL FDP). Delving on the subject, Mr. Prasad said there were various challenges pertaining to administrative, legal, human resource, and technical with regard to cybersecurity. The administrative challenges entailed policies that were still under development and India was lagging behind, said Dr.Prasad.

But since 2016 there has been a strong emphasis on policy formulation and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Centre for Prevention of Cybercrime Against Women and Children had were coordinating various aspects of cybercrime, said Dr. Prasad.

With respect to human resources, the main challenge pertained to skilled and trained manpower that was lacking, and though the country was producing a large number of trained manpower from its educational institutions every year they lacked the skill for cybersecurity and digital forensics, Dr. Prasad added. He said workshops like the one being conducted at JSS STU would help bridge the lacunae.

Organised by the Department of Computer Applications, the convenor R.K. Bharathi said that the workshop for training the faculty was timely and pertinent as cybersecurity and digital forensics were the need of the hour. She said the workshop will focus on different dimensions of the two subjects including the state-of-the-art research that is currently underway with senior scientists from various central research laboratories participating as resource persons.

In addition, there will be an industry perspective with representatives from two MNCs who will be the resource persons during the week-long workshop. The application part of the subject will be discussed by experienced police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Karnataka.

The workshop will also understand the past, the present and the future scope of research in India and different parts of the world and it will be followed by industrial visits to understand the ongoing projects in cybersecurity, said the organisers.

The workshop is being attended by 45 persons. Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JSS STU, Dr. C. Nataraju, Principal, SJCE, JSS STU, Dr. R.K. Bharathi, convenor of the workshop and others were present.