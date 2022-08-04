India is rising to become a world power in the next 25 years: Amit Shah

‘Modi administration’s inclusive growth policies put the country on a fast growth mode’

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Bajaj Finserv Chairman MD & CEO Sanjiv Bajaj, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, and RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, during the 3rd edition of ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi: New India. New Resolve’ conference in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

India has embarked on a rapid growth mode and no one can take the country lightly anymore as it is going to rise as a leading power in the next 25 years, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in eight years gave a ‘Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi’ government to the country. We have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society. I can say with confidence that no one can take India lightly anymore,’‘ the Minister said at the ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in connection with 75 years of Indian independence.

Taking a swipe at the erstwhile UPA administration, he said there was policy paralysis in the country. There were scams worth ₹12 lakh crore and these scams used to make daily news headlines and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the CBI and the Supreme Court used to investigate these irregularities, he alleged.

“Due to all these, the reputation of the country had gone down in the world. Crony capitalism and price rise were at the peak and the ease of doing business had hit rock bottom then,’‘ he added.

According to Mr. Shah, these developments made the country take a unanimous decision to install the NDA government with majority in 2014 and Mr. Modi gave a human face to the economy.

Industries should focus on R&D

The Union Minister advised the industry to focus on changing the scale instead of increasing its speed by giving additional impetus to research and development.

“Capital is an issue but you can promote R&D through a consortium. Indians are considered to be the best brains for R&D in the world and the CII should take efforts to do more R&D in the country,” he urged the trade body.

He also suggested to the CII that nothing in the production chain from raw materials to finished goods should be made outside India.

India shown a model during pandemic

When the pandemic hit the world, everyone was directionless and were worried where they would go because there was neither any medicine, nor vaccine anywhere, Mr. Shah said . However, amid the pandemic, India presented itself as a model. The economists worldwide recommended increasing demand, announced big packages and printed more currency notes but India concentrated on its policies, the Minister said.

“India tried to find a remedy for the pandemic and encouraged an indigenously developed vaccine to help the society overcome economic sluggishness,’‘ he said.