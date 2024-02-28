GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India is on its way to becoming a global leader, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister attributes country’s position to strong, committed leadership with vision

February 28, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressing a gathering during the foundation stone-laying ceremony at Sri Padmavati Mata Shakti Peetha and AGM Ayurvedic Medical College New Block at Navagraha Teerth Kshetra in Varur near Hubballi on Wednesday.

“There is no doubt that India will become a global leader very soon. That is because it has strong, committed leadership with vision in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is in the hands of the people to make India No 1. We should keep our trust in Mr. Modi. The country will not lag behind,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for Sri Padmavati Mata Shakti Peetha and AGM Ayurvedic Medical College New Block at Navagraha Teerth Kshetra in Varur near Hubballi on Wednesday.

He said that India was No 11 in terms of largest economies in 2014. After Mr. Modi became Prime Minister, in 10 years, India has become the fifth largest economy. “And, in the next three years, India will be No 3 in the world,” he said.

Dr. Jaishankar said that earlier, there was no recognition for India across the world. “But now, many things have changed in the New India under a good leadership,” he said.

“The world wants India to be developed. The world looks for doctors, engineers and other service sectors staff and also, from the manufacturing side from India,” he said.

“We used to get 2G, 3G, 4G technology from China and there was no cellular technology in the country. Now, we have developed indigenous 5G technology which is being used by the citizens of the country. Our monthly digital payment transactions are equivalent to annual transactions of some countries. Tremendous change is taking place in the country. We even landed on the moon’s surface,” he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Modi government has been promoting Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy and other Indian traditional medicine systems. “Many foreigners visit the country to get Ayurveda and Naturopathy treatment,” he said.

He said that 10 years ago, the production of Ayurveda products was valued at ₹24,000 crore in India. “But now, it has increased to ₹1.44 lakh crore. For the development of Ayurveda, our government has started the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa,” he added.

Jain seer Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj said that he was convinced during his padayatras across States that the BJP will win the next elections and Mr. Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time.

He honoured Mr. Joshi with the title of Karmayogi.

Acharya Lokesh Muni, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MLAs M.R. Patil and Abhay Patil, VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar, community leaders and others were present.

